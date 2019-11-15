Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC cut its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,833 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,212 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Fair Isaac by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,695,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $846,399,000 after buying an additional 44,769 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Fair Isaac by 35.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 354,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,344,000 after buying an additional 93,555 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fair Isaac by 4.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 323,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,976,000 after buying an additional 13,839 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Fair Isaac by 5.5% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 322,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,242,000 after buying an additional 16,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fair Isaac by 1.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 181,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,152,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.21, for a total transaction of $1,332,037.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,660,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.63, for a total value of $1,995,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,619,018.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,604 shares of company stock valued at $39,393,865. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $342.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $170.26 and a 52 week high of $373.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.88.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $305.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.06 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 66.75% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $352.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fair Isaac from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $368.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $310.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $336.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.40.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.