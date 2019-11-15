Fairfax India (TSE:FIH.U) Price Target Lowered to C$17.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Fairfax India (TSE:FIH.U) had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.67% from the stock’s current price.

FIH.U has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Fairfax India from C$16.00 to C$15.75 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Cormark dropped their price target on Fairfax India from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Shares of Fairfax India stock opened at C$12.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 75.95. Fairfax India has a 12 month low of C$11.01 and a 12 month high of C$14.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.86.

Fairfax India Company Profile

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in investment activities in India. The company invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.

