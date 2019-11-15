Fantom (FTM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.61 Million

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 15th. During the last seven days, Fantom has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. Fantom has a market capitalization of $23.72 million and $3.61 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fantom token can now be bought for about $0.0131 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Hotbit, Kucoin and Bibox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fantom alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011785 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00239304 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.71 or 0.01455921 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000851 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00035726 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00142009 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Fantom Token Profile

Fantom’s total supply is 1,987,133,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,813,658,595 tokens. The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fantom

Fantom can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit, DDEX, Bgogo, Bibox, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fantom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fantom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.