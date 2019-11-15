Faurecia (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Shares Up 2.6%

Faurecia SA (OTCMKTS:FURCF) shares shot up 2.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $51.44 and last traded at $51.44, 59,690 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 190% from the average session volume of 20,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.12.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.49.

Faurecia Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FURCF)

Faurecia S.E., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive equipment in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Seating, Interior Systems, and Clean Mobility. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, and adjustment mechanisms.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Faurecia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faurecia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.