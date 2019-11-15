Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ferguson plc is a distributor of plumbing and heating products to professional contractors and consumers primarily in the USA, UK, Nordics, Canada and Central Europe. Ferguson plc, formerly known as Wolseley plc, is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ferguson from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America downgraded Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Citigroup downgraded Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Ferguson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

Shares of FERGY stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.86. 54,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,777. The company has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.39. Ferguson has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $8.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

