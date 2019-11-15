FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.68) Per Share

FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) – Svb Leerink issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for FibroGen in a report issued on Tuesday, November 12th. Svb Leerink analyst G. Porges expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.68) for the quarter. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for FibroGen’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.72 EPS.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $33.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.61 million. FibroGen had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FGEN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FibroGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.33.

FibroGen stock opened at $34.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.71 and a current ratio of 9.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.96 and a beta of 1.84. FibroGen has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $61.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.69.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FGEN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the 2nd quarter valued at $295,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 347,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,697,000 after buying an additional 157,948 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 248,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,240,000 after buying an additional 81,000 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 146,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,623,000 after buying an additional 8,797 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 69.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other FibroGen news, SVP Christine Chung sold 11,250 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $485,662.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 157,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,786,108.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas B. Neff sold 39,636 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total transaction of $1,757,063.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,356,578 shares in the company, valued at $104,467,102.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,756 shares of company stock worth $3,644,083. Corporate insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

