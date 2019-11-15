FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Mizuho

Mizuho reiterated their positive rating on shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a $72.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $65.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised FibroGen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. TheStreet raised FibroGen from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised FibroGen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FibroGen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:FGEN traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,002,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,316. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.91 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.63. FibroGen has a fifty-two week low of $32.33 and a fifty-two week high of $61.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.71 and a current ratio of 9.73.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.02. FibroGen had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $33.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that FibroGen will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other FibroGen news, SVP Christine Chung sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total transaction of $195,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 145,253 shares in the company, valued at $5,046,089.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider K Peony Yu sold 3,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $139,905.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 175,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,170,820.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,381 shares of company stock worth $3,839,495. 8.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in FibroGen during the second quarter worth about $90,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in FibroGen by 79.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in FibroGen during the third quarter worth about $123,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in FibroGen during the third quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FibroGen by 729.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

