FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Trading Up 5.7%

FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) shares were up 5.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $37.59 and last traded at $36.99, approximately 1,002,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 736,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.98.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FGEN shares. Mizuho reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of FibroGen in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FibroGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.71 and a current ratio of 9.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.91 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.63.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $33.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.61 million. FibroGen had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that FibroGen Inc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 3,201 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $132,457.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 244,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,114,596.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas B. Neff sold 39,636 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total transaction of $1,757,063.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,356,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,467,102.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,381 shares of company stock worth $3,839,495 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGEN. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FibroGen by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,700,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,806,000 after buying an additional 784,421 shares during the period. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. increased its stake in FibroGen by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 2,724,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,094,000 after buying an additional 721,232 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in FibroGen by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,686,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,115,000 after buying an additional 453,519 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in FibroGen by 3,168.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 418,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,899,000 after buying an additional 405,512 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in FibroGen during the 2nd quarter worth $13,938,000. 69.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FibroGen Company Profile (NASDAQ:FGEN)

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

