Financial Architects Inc Buys 328 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BND. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 244.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,781,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,882,000 after purchasing an additional 10,485,046 shares during the period. Global Endowment Management LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2,925.1% in the second quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 2,172,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,238 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 35.1% in the third quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 4,901,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,425 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 34.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,835,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,383 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,106,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,752,000 after purchasing an additional 922,533 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Shares of BND opened at $83.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.16 and its 200-day moving average is $83.24. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.70 and a fifty-two week high of $85.30.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.