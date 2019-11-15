Financial Architects Inc Has $446,000 Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Financial Architects Inc raised its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,616 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WT Wealth Management acquired a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at about $791,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 48.5% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,739 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.2% in the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 17,608 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,864,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the software company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,607 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

ADBE opened at $294.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $141.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.83. Adobe Inc has a fifty-two week low of $204.95 and a fifty-two week high of $313.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The software company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.10% and a return on equity of 30.49%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Adobe to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $313.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Adobe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Griffin Securities boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $303.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Stephens set a $327.00 target price on shares of Adobe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.88.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.34, for a total transaction of $823,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,374,867.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,500,110. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

