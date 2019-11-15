Financial Architects Inc Raises Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 25.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,790,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,785,000 after purchasing an additional 198,543 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,683,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,308,000 after purchasing an additional 142,213 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,676,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,972,000 after purchasing an additional 277,311 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,068,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,221,000 after purchasing an additional 162,094 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 993,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,274,000 after purchasing an additional 67,847 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $53.08 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.11 and a fifty-two week high of $53.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.74.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.