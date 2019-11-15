Financial Architects Inc Sells 23,463 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Financial Architects Inc cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 47.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 23,463 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 362.7% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 144.5% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. 71.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. DZ Bank raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.02.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $36.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.19. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.97 and a 12-month high of $46.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.00%.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.72 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

