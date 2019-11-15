Financial Architects Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF)

Financial Architects Inc trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the third quarter worth $51,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 13,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the third quarter worth $47,000. Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF stock opened at $45.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.17. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $33.71 and a 12 month high of $46.05.

