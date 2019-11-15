Financial Comparison: Vale (NYSE:VALE) & EXXARO RESOURCE/S (NYSE:EXXAY)

Vale (NYSE:VALE) and EXXARO RESOURCE/S (OTCMKTS:EXXAY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Vale and EXXARO RESOURCE/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vale 0 11 4 0 2.27 EXXARO RESOURCE/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vale currently has a consensus target price of $13.49, suggesting a potential upside of 20.45%. Given Vale’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Vale is more favorable than EXXARO RESOURCE/S.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vale and EXXARO RESOURCE/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vale $36.58 billion 1.57 $6.86 billion $1.85 6.05 EXXARO RESOURCE/S $1.93 billion 1.58 $533.58 million N/A N/A

Vale has higher revenue and earnings than EXXARO RESOURCE/S.

Profitability

This table compares Vale and EXXARO RESOURCE/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vale 9.79% 20.43% 9.65% EXXARO RESOURCE/S N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Vale has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EXXARO RESOURCE/S has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.3% of Vale shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

EXXARO RESOURCE/S pays an annual dividend of $0.89 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.4%. Vale does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Vale beats EXXARO RESOURCE/S on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vale

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services. The Coal segment is involved in the extraction of metallurgical and thermal coal; and provides related logistic services. The Base Metals segment produces and extracts non-ferrous minerals, including nickel; and its by-products, such as copper, gold, silver, cobalt, precious metals, and others. The company was formerly known as Companhia Vale do Rio Doce and changed its name to Vale S.A. in May 2009. Vale S.A. was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

About EXXARO RESOURCE/S

Exxaro Resources Limited engages in coal, iron ore investment, pigment manufacturing, renewable energy, and residual base metal businesses in South Africa, Europe, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through Coal; Ferrous; Energy; and Other segments. It produces thermal coal, metallurgical coal, and semi-soft coking coal products primarily in the Waterberg and Mpumalanga regions; offers gas-atomised ferrosilicon for use in separation plants, as well as iron ore; and operates two wind farms. The company was formerly known as Kumba Iron Ore Limited and changed its name to Exxaro Resources Limited in November 2006. The company is based in Pretoria, South Africa.

