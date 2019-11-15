Fincera (OTCMKTS:YUANF) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

Fincera (OTCMKTS:YUANF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS:YUANF traded down $3.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.51. 299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87. Fincera has a 52 week low of $7.19 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.14.

Get Fincera alerts:

Fincera Company Profile

Fincera Inc focuses on providing online lending and e-commerce services for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and individuals in China. The company operates in two segments, Internet-Based Financial and E-Commerce Services, and Property Lease and Management. The company's financial services platforms include CeraPay, a revolving credit product that processes and settles transactions between its borrowers and merchants; and CeraVest, a peer-to-peer lending platform that provides short-term financing primarily to SMBs.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Fincera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fincera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.