Firestone Diamonds (LON:FDI) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.29

Firestone Diamonds PLC (LON:FDI) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.29 and traded as low as $0.41. Firestone Diamonds shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 297,222 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 469.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 million and a PE ratio of -0.20.

Firestone Diamonds Company Profile (LON:FDI)

Firestone Diamonds plc mines, explores for, and develops diamond properties in Lesotho and Botswana. Its flagship asset is the Liqhobong diamond mine located in Lesotho Highlands. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

