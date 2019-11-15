First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,771 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 31.1% during the second quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $147.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $105.97 and a 52 week high of $148.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

