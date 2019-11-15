First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,206 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $12,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 347,643,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,639,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953,857 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,523,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,038 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 57,794,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,428,779,000 after acquiring an additional 305,219 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,760,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,050,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 5,514.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,672,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,737,358,000 after acquiring an additional 22,268,191 shares during the last quarter. 54.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Independent Research set a $74.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.91.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $68.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $297.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.65 and a fifty-two week high of $83.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

