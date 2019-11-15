First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $2.56 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:UOCT)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:UOCT) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.11% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October worth $2,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the 2nd quarter worth about $363,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the 2nd quarter worth about $414,000.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $25.19 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October has a twelve month low of $22.62 and a twelve month high of $25.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.75.

