First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $3.02 Million Position in SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,714 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Global Dow ETF were worth $3,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 6,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF stock opened at $86.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.86. SPDR Global Dow ETF has a twelve month low of $71.64 and a twelve month high of $87.42.

SPDR Global Dow ETF Company Profile

SPDR Global Dow ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Global Titans ETF, is an open-end investment management company. The Fund seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the performance of the Dow Jones Global Titans 50 Index U.S. Close (the Index). The Index includes 50 stocks of multinational blue-chip companies that are traded on United States or foreign stock exchange.

