First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 44,195 Shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 29.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 106,834 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 44,195 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $2,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 347.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,946,057 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $156,938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840,023 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 39,001.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,790,642 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $88,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,505 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 28.5% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,326,188 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $169,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,774 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 1,872.8% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 979,960 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $31,094,000 after acquiring an additional 930,286 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 6,554.9% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 909,994 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $28,874,000 after acquiring an additional 896,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Shares of TPR opened at $26.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.82. Tapestry Inc has a 52 week low of $18.54 and a 52 week high of $41.55.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Tapestry had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tapestry Inc will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

TPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Tapestry from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Tapestry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Tapestry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Tapestry from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.61.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

Read More: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.