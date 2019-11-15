First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $26.32

First Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FNLC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.32 and traded as high as $28.40. First Bancorp shares last traded at $28.40, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

FNLC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.32. The firm has a market cap of $308.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FNLC. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 607.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $158,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $215,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 10.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 4.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.21% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancorp

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts.

