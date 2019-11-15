First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.17.

A number of analysts recently commented on FFBC shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $24.00 target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Shares of First Financial Bancorp stock opened at $24.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. First Financial Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.07 and a 52-week high of $28.59. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.22.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. First Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $154.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. First Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.35%.

In other First Financial Bancorp news, Director Vince Berta acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.45 per share, for a total transaction of $33,675.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 26,657 shares of First Financial Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $674,955.24. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 329,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,352,055.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFBC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in First Financial Bancorp by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 23,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 152,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 50,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

