First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share, Piper Jaffray Companies Forecasts

First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies increased their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of First Foundation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. Clark now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.20. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for First Foundation’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

FFWM has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ FFWM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.17. 62,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,256. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.40. First Foundation has a 1-year low of $11.79 and a 1-year high of $16.77. The firm has a market cap of $729.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.87.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. First Foundation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $57.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.83 million.

In related news, CFO John Michel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $78,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,289,000 after purchasing an additional 247,100 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Foundation by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Foundation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in First Foundation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in First Foundation by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. 59.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

