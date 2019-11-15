First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 564,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,546 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.75% of Delek US worth $20,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the second quarter worth $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Delek US by 159.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Delek US during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Delek US during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Delek US during the second quarter valued at $77,000.

Shares of DK traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.87. 8,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,273,555. Delek US Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $44.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. Delek US had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Delek US Holdings Inc will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.17%.

Several research firms have issued reports on DK. Cowen downgraded shares of Delek US from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Delek US from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Delek US presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.49.

In related news, CFO Assi Ginzburg sold 50,000 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total value of $1,939,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,899.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Avigal Soreq sold 3,967 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $152,372.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,597.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

