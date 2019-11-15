First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 4,121.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,976 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.23% of RenaissanceRe worth $19,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the second quarter worth $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the second quarter worth $25,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the third quarter worth $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1,340.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

In other RenaissanceRe news, SVP Jonathan Paradine sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total transaction of $1,870,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at $9,370,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RNR shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $193.00 to $188.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $173.00 price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.67.

NYSE RNR traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $183.85. 191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,480. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.49. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $118.31 and a 1 year high of $195.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.30.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.72). RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $704.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

