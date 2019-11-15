First Trust Advisors LP Buys New Stake in Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET)

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,582,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,819,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned 1.41% of Covetrus as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Covetrus in the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Covetrus in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new stake in Covetrus in the third quarter valued at about $269,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Covetrus in the third quarter valued at about $5,116,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Covetrus in the third quarter valued at about $2,338,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Erin Powers Brennan purchased 1,684 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.90 per share, for a total transaction of $25,091.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of research firms have commented on CVET. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Covetrus from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Covetrus from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Covetrus in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

NASDAQ:CVET traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $13.78. The stock had a trading volume of 14,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,849,117. Covetrus Inc has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $43.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.58.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.69 million. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Covetrus Inc will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

