First Trust Advisors LP Increases Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 36.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 273,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 73,262 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $22,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 70,000.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 59.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 610.1% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $89.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.39. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $54.90 and a 52-week high of $90.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 19,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total transaction of $1,486,751.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,716,566.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George Burton White sold 51,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total transaction of $4,415,427.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,809 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,449.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,166 shares of company stock valued at $12,333,493 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LPLA shares. Wolfe Research set a $110.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.02.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

