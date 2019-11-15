First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) Trading Down 0.1%

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $30.73 and last traded at $30.76, approximately 1,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 3,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.79.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.71.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LEGR. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 714.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period.

