First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.13% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 3.9% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 9,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 14.1% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 0.6% in the second quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 70,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.4% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.1% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 48,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

Shares of FDL opened at $32.27 on Friday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a one year low of $25.76 and a one year high of $32.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.59.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.