First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) PT Raised to $12.00

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from $11.50 to $12.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FSZ. CIBC reduced their price objective on First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.80.

Shares of NASDAQ FSZ traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.57. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,806. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.28. First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $42.15 and a twelve month high of $51.64.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG raised its holdings in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 3,359.4% in the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 8,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at $850,000.

