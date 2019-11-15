FirstBlood Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,005.00 (1ST)

FirstBlood (CURRENCY:1ST) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. FirstBlood has a market capitalization of $9.80 million and approximately $1,005.00 worth of FirstBlood was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FirstBlood token can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001328 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Liqui, Gatecoin and OKEx. Over the last seven days, FirstBlood has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011664 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00242574 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $125.26 or 0.01451276 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000849 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00034695 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00145213 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000090 BTC.

About FirstBlood

FirstBlood’s genesis date was September 25th, 2016. FirstBlood’s total supply is 93,468,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,558,371 tokens. FirstBlood’s official Twitter account is @firstbloodio. FirstBlood’s official website is firstblood.io.

FirstBlood Token Trading

FirstBlood can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, OKEx, HitBTC, IDEX, Gatecoin, ZB.COM and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstBlood directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FirstBlood should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FirstBlood using one of the exchanges listed above.

