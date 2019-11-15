FirstCoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.00 (FRST)

FirstCoin (CURRENCY:FRST) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 15th. Over the last week, FirstCoin has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar. One FirstCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges. FirstCoin has a total market capitalization of $194,049.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of FirstCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About FirstCoin

FirstCoin (FRST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. FirstCoin’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,207,528 coins. FirstCoin’s official Twitter account is @firstcoin_pro and its Facebook page is accessible here. FirstCoin’s official website is firstcoinproject.com.

Buying and Selling FirstCoin

FirstCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FirstCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FirstCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

