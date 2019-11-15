FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 14.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the second quarter worth $217,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 13.1% during the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 6,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 1,184.0% during the second quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 165.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 20,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 12,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the second quarter worth $222,000. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $46.74 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.33 and a 52 week high of $49.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.90. The firm has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.69%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup set a $49.00 price target on FirstEnergy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. TheStreet lowered FirstEnergy from a “b” rating to a “f” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Mizuho lowered FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.36.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

