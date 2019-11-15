FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) Insider Matthew Gregory Purchases 23,177 Shares

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) insider Matthew Gregory purchased 23,177 shares of FirstGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 108 ($1.41) per share, with a total value of £25,031.16 ($32,707.64).

Matthew Gregory also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 6th, Matthew Gregory purchased 83,440 shares of FirstGroup stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.70) per share, with a total value of £108,472 ($141,737.88).

FGP traded up GBX 8.30 ($0.11) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 113.70 ($1.49). The company had a trading volume of 7,538,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,850,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.25. FirstGroup plc has a 1 year low of GBX 78.30 ($1.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 138.80 ($1.81). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 129.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 117.14. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.67.

A number of brokerages have commented on FGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on FirstGroup from GBX 145 ($1.89) to GBX 142 ($1.86) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on FirstGroup from GBX 109 ($1.42) to GBX 124 ($1.62) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.83) price target on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 124.14 ($1.62).

FirstGroup Company Profile

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company's First Student segment provides student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 44,000 yellow school buses in North America. This segment also offers charter hire services for school and non-school activities. Its First Transit segment offers public transit management and contracting services, including fixed route, paratransit, shuttle, and vehicle maintenance services to transit authorities, such as federal, state, and local transportation departments, as well as for private institutions, including universities, hospitals, and airports in North America.

