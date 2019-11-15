Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $65.52

Shares of Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $65.52 and last traded at $65.27, with a volume of 70703 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.32.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up from $68.00) on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Five9 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Five9 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five9 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.46.

Get Five9 alerts:

The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 436.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 58.54 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.62. The company has a quick ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $83.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.69 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Five9 Inc will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Welch sold 17,348 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $1,076,616.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,337 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,874.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 27,010 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total transaction of $1,676,780.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 397,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,675,558.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,585 shares of company stock worth $8,742,761 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 1,008.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 554 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the second quarter worth $39,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 33.3% in the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 27.5% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the third quarter worth $64,000.

About Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

Further Reading: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.