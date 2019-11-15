FLIP (FLP) Price Hits $0.0113 on Major Exchanges

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. FLIP has a market cap of $629,733.00 and approximately $631.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FLIP has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. One FLIP token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, BitForex and Liquid.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011820 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00241199 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $124.17 or 0.01457594 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000848 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00035769 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00144044 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000089 BTC.

About FLIP

FLIP launched on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip. The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com.

Buying and Selling FLIP

FLIP can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, BitForex and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

