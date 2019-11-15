Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 4.43% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $61.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE FSM traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,233,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,817. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.24. The firm has a market cap of $488.08 million, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.28. Fortuna Silver Mines has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

FSM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortuna Silver Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.67.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

