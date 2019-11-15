Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $15.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.80 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSV traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.52. The stock had a trading volume of 4,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,332. The company has a market cap of $407.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.90. Forty Seven has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $23.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.57.

FTSV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Forty Seven from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Forty Seven from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Forty Seven in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forty Seven from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Forty Seven in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Forty Seven has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.14.

About Forty Seven

Forty Seven Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa; and FSI-174, an anti-cKIT antibody.

