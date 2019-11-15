Franco Nevada Corp Expected to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $1.70 Per Share (NYSE:FNV)

Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) – Research analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Franco Nevada in a report released on Tuesday, November 12th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will earn $1.70 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.65. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco Nevada’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Franco Nevada in a report on Friday, August 23rd. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Franco Nevada in a report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.32.

FNV stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.85. 13,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,368. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 84.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Franco Nevada has a 1 year low of $64.88 and a 1 year high of $101.19.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $235.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.73 million. Franco Nevada had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 27.17%. Franco Nevada’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.47%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Franco Nevada in the second quarter worth about $87,966,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Franco Nevada by 413.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 871,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,998,000 after buying an additional 702,065 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Franco Nevada by 239.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 894,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,956,000 after buying an additional 631,636 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Franco Nevada by 20.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,675,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $311,948,000 after buying an additional 621,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Franco Nevada during the third quarter worth about $40,618,000. 63.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

