Franklin Liberty Intermediate Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI) Shares Up 0.1%

Franklin Liberty Intermediate Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.49 and last traded at $25.47, 1,600 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 63% from the average session volume of 4,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.44.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.57 and a 200-day moving average of $25.49.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Franklin Liberty Intermediate Municipal Opportunities ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Intermediate Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI) by 1,316.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,958 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 10.03% of Franklin Liberty Intermediate Municipal Opportunities ETF worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Liberty Intermediate Municipal Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Liberty Intermediate Municipal Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.