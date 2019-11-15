Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) PT Set at €57.00 by Berenberg Bank

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) received a €57.00 ($66.28) target price from stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential downside of 22.97% from the stock’s current price.

FRA has been the subject of several other research reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Warburg Research set a €76.00 ($88.37) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. HSBC set a €83.00 ($96.51) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Bankhaus Lampe set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €77.06 ($89.60).

Shares of FRA stock traded down €1.76 ($2.05) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €74.00 ($86.05). 216,718 shares of the company were exchanged. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a fifty-two week low of €59.33 ($68.99) and a fifty-two week high of €97.26 ($113.09). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €75.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €74.90.

About Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

