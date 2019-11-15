freenet (FRA:FNTN) Given a €20.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on freenet (FRA:FNTN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

FNTN has been the topic of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €23.10 ($26.86) price target on shares of freenet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on shares of freenet and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.70 ($27.56) price target on shares of freenet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on shares of freenet and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Independent Research set a €22.20 ($25.81) price target on shares of freenet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. freenet currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €21.31 ($24.78).

Shares of FNTN traded down €0.05 ($0.06) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €21.30 ($24.77). The stock had a trading volume of 431,146 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €19.98 and a 200 day moving average of €18.57. freenet has a 52 week low of €3.22 ($3.74) and a 52 week high of €32.92 ($38.28).

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. The company operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services.

