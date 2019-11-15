freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Freenet AG is a mobile communications service provider. The company’s brand portfolio includes the mobilcom-debitel, freenet.de, gravis, media broadcast, klarmobil, freenet digital, freenet energy and motion TM. Freenet AG is headquartered in Budelsdorf, Germany. “

Separately, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of freenet in a research report on Monday.

freenet stock remained flat at $$19.30 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.58. freenet has a fifty-two week low of $19.04 and a fifty-two week high of $23.71.

About freenet

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The company offers its postpaid and prepaid services under the mobilcom-debitel brand, as well as no-frills services under the klarmobil, freenetMobile, callMobile, and debitel light brands.

