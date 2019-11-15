Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €52.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) has been assigned a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.97% from the company’s current price.

FRE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA in a report on Monday, November 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Independent Research set a €51.00 ($59.30) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €55.84 ($64.94).

FRE stock traded down €0.27 ($0.31) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €47.72 ($55.49). The stock had a trading volume of 1,115,381 shares. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a 1-year low of €60.16 ($69.95) and a 1-year high of €80.00 ($93.02). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €44.42 and a 200 day moving average price of €45.90.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed segments. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products for patients with chronic kidney failure.

