Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.35), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ FULC traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.00. The stock had a trading volume of 54,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,408. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.18. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.37 and a twelve month high of $15.94.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FULC shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that are developing for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-HbF, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and b-thalassemia.

