Futura Medical (LON:FUM) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Futura Medical (LON:FUM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

FUM stock opened at GBX 32.50 ($0.42) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.51 million and a P/E ratio of -6.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 30.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 32.42. Futura Medical has a 52 week low of GBX 5.65 ($0.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 47.90 ($0.63).

In related news, insider James Henry Barder sold 66,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.38), for a total transaction of £19,285 ($25,199.27).

Futura Medical Company Profile

Futura Medical plc develops pharmaceutical drugs and medical devices for the consumer healthcare markets focusing on sexual healthcare and pain relief management. The company offers CSD500, a condom that incorporates an erectogenic gel to help men maintain a firmer erection during intercourse whilst wearing a condom.

