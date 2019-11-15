FY2019 Earnings Estimate for SAGE Therapeutics Inc Issued By Svb Leerink (NASDAQ:SAGE)

SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) – Stock analysts at Svb Leerink dropped their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 12th. Svb Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($13.96) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($13.60). Svb Leerink also issued estimates for SAGE Therapeutics’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($3.83) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($12.55) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($12.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($6.30) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Get SAGE Therapeutics alerts:

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.41) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 million. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.37% and a negative net margin of 12,931.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35600.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.63) earnings per share.

SAGE has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SAGE opened at $140.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 16.00 and a current ratio of 16.00. SAGE Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $79.88 and a 52-week high of $193.56.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAGE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,606,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $843,392,000 after purchasing an additional 40,731 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,953,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $540,832,000 after purchasing an additional 598,299 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,748,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $503,261,000 after purchasing an additional 75,246 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 197.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,021,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $370,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,720 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,873,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,002,000 after purchasing an additional 204,779 shares during the period.

SAGE Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for SAGE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAGE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.