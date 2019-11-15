FY2019 EPS Estimates for Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) Reduced by Oppenheimer

Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Aduro BioTech in a research report issued on Sunday, November 10th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.02) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.00). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Aduro BioTech’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.19) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aduro BioTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aduro BioTech in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.68.

ADRO opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a current ratio of 7.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.73. Aduro BioTech has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $4.59.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 million. Aduro BioTech had a negative net margin of 544.94% and a negative return on equity of 78.64%.

In other news, CEO Stephen T. Isaacs sold 31,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total transaction of $40,738.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,663.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 52,185 shares of company stock valued at $68,362 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Aduro BioTech by 196.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,414,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 937,166 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Aduro BioTech by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,812,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 653,600 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Aduro BioTech by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 701,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 302,573 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Aduro BioTech by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,070,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,269,000 after acquiring an additional 239,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Aduro BioTech by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,225,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,046,000 after acquiring an additional 220,010 shares in the last quarter. 41.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aduro BioTech Company Profile

Aduro BioTech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to harness the body's natural immune system for the treatment of patients with challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial and Phase Ib dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial in combination with spartalizumab to treat patients with advanced, metastatic treatment-refractory solid tumors; Phase I clinical trial in combination with ipilimumab for the treatment of relapsed and refractory melanoma; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial in combination with an approved anti-PD-1 antibody in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

