FY2019 EPS Estimates for Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Increased by Jefferies Financial Group

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Datadog in a report released on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.35). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Datadog’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James assumed coverage on Datadog in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Datadog in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Datadog in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Datadog presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.67.

NASDAQ:DDOG traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,577. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $27.55 and a fifty-two week high of $41.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,187,000. Index Venture Associates VI Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,363,311,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,916,000. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,543,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Ii, purchased 525,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,175,000.00. Also, CFO David M. Obstler purchased 15,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Insiders acquired a total of 571,280 shares of company stock worth $15,271,460 in the last 90 days.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

